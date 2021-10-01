Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $241.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $255.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.