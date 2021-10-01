Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $102.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

