Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $193.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $200.92. The company has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

