Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 789 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $241.11 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

