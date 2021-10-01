Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 20,549 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $447.14 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $301.38 and a 52 week high of $478.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

