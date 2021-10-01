AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading 4.1% Higher

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $60.20. 29,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,198,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

