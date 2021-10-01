Aergo (AERGO) Market Capitalization Reaches $75.49 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $75.49 million and $29.02 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00116270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00205932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011949 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Coin Trading

