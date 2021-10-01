Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.52, but opened at $119.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $117.15, with a volume of 58,388 shares.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Get Affirm alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion and a PE ratio of -46.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.