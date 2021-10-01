AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Raised to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MITT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

NYSE MITT opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $184.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 266,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

