Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$100.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$100.20.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$65.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$62.28 and a 12 month high of C$112.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

