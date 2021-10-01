Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $190.00 at BTIG Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.97. 142,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion and a PE ratio of -10.99.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,232,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $38,177,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

