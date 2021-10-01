Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EADSY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

Shares of EADSY opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

