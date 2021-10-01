Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €130.69 ($153.76).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of EPA AIR traded down €2.20 ($2.59) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €115.10 ($135.41). 1,891,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.51.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

