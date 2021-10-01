Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $14,712.80 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $14,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $16,724.00.

On Friday, August 20th, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $12,180.40.

On Friday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $21,672.81.

Shares of AKTS opened at $9.70 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.