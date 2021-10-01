Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

