Albion Financial Group UT Acquires Shares of 3,751 SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Shares of SUNS opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $248.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

SUNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

SLR Senior Investment Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.