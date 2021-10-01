Albion Financial Group UT Acquires Shares of 750 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,499,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

