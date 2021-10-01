Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $378.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.76. The company has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

