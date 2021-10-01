Albion Financial Group UT Invests $34,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,422,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $362,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

NYSE:BA opened at $219.94 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

