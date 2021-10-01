Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.88 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $165.88 million and $2.09 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $231.72 or 0.00488696 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00115161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00194745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 939,854 coins and its circulating supply is 715,831 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

