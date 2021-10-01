Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a growth of 640,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,408.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

