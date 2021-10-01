Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $665.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $697.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.03 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

