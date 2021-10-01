Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Allegion also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

NYSE ALLE opened at $132.18 on Friday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.45.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

