Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.0-4.5% to, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

