Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 238,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $72.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.