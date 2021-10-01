Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $525.79 million, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

