AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) PT Raised to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALVR stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $148,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,184 shares of company stock valued at $539,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AlloVir by 95,566.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

