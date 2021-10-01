AllSafe Price Up 6.5% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $280,149.34 and $238.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.