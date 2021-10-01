ALLY (ALY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,956.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, ALLY has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $25,956.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00195405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011490 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.