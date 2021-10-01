Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.23.

Shares of ALNY traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.75. 4,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,051. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

