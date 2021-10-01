Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATUS. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $20.72 on Monday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

