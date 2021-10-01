Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.55

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 51293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 3.89.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

