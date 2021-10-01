Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,607 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,861. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

