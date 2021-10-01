Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $275.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

