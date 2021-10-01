Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.90. The stock had a trading volume of 65,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

