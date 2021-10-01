Altus Wealth Group LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,400. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93.

