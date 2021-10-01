American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 74,545 shares.The stock last traded at $190.20 and had previously closed at $190.06.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.
About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.