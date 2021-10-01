American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 74,545 shares.The stock last traded at $190.20 and had previously closed at $190.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

