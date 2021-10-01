American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.42. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $8,383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $7,001,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,586,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

