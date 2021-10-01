American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report sales of $29.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.98 million. American Software reported sales of $27.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $121.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AMSWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in American Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 69,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. American Software has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $818.55 million, a P/E ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

