American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.10% of American States Water worth $502,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American States Water in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in American States Water in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $85.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

