AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,248 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of AMETEK worth $72,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

