Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lessened by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN remained flat at $$212.65 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

