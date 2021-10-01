Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,554,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 449,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 199,959 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.77. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

