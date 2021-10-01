Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Cintas posted earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $10.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $12.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.60.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cintas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cintas by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $380.66 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.