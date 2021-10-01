Analysts Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. Dril-Quip reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

DRQ traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $26.10. 2,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $924.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after acquiring an additional 866,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,112,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.