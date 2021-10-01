Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MEIP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.63. 408,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $296.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

