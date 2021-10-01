Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report sales of $6.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.56 billion and the highest is $6.84 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $27.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.35 billion to $27.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $31.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.51. 259,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,808. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.91 and its 200 day moving average is $255.71. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $183.03 and a 1 year high of $289.60.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

