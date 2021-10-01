Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

