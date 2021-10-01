Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.34. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $8.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 26.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 27.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $6.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

