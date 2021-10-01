Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $98.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Veritiv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 80.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

